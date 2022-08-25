To the editor:
Strong state leadership is an absolute requirement because democracy, and our values are at stake. The people’s lawyer has enormous power to hold institutions and business accountable to us. As a former teacher, I care deeply about educational injustice. As a voter, I care about transparency. As a consumer, I care about getting a fair deal. I also care about confronting climate change now.
Palfrey not only cares about issues I care about, but he has concrete, comprehensive plans of ambitious scope to deal with them. Of course, you don’t have to take my word for the breadth of his policies, simply go to his website and see.
Palfrey is endorsed by the Democratic party and hundreds and hundreds of Massachusetts grassroots leaders because he has gravitas, independence, and grit. Go Palfrey!
Jeanne Dyer, Foxboro