To the editor:
I enthusiastically join the Foxboro Democratic Town Committee in endorsing Quentin Palfrey for attorney general of Massachusetts. Palfrey has the integrity, the experience and grasp of the issues that make him the logical choice.
Unlike his opponents, Palfrey has published his tax returns and rejected PAC money. He supports Medicare for All and has released a comprehensive plan to defend reproductive rights. As our AG, Palfrey will work to eliminate educational inequality and assure climate action and environmental justice.
As a former assistant AG and first chief of the office’s healthcare division, a senior advisor in both the Obama White House and the Biden administration, and an election lawyer who founded the Voter Protection Corps to stop voter suppression, Palfrey brings a level of experience unmatched by the other candidates. Palfrey is the candidate who can deliver positive results. Join me in casting a vote for Palfrey on Sept. 6.
Dennis Naughton. Foxboro