To the editor:

The Foxboro School Committee should not become part of a nationally divisive political power play which will not enhance our property values nor represent our human values.

All of those on the frontlines of the pandemic; including school personnel, deserve support and protection, not political division.

Matt Light was a fine football player, but we should not play games with education. This Light can only bring darkness to our school committee.

I ask that voters do as I will do and keep Rob Canfield and Brent Ruter working for a better Foxboro.

Bill Darcy

Foxboro

