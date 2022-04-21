To the editor:
The Foxboro School Committee should not become part of a nationally divisive political power play which will not enhance our property values nor represent our human values.
All of those on the frontlines of the pandemic; including school personnel, deserve support and protection, not political division.
Matt Light was a fine football player, but we should not play games with education. This Light can only bring darkness to our school committee.
I ask that voters do as I will do and keep Rob Canfield and Brent Ruter working for a better Foxboro.
Bill Darcy
Foxboro