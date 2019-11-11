Dear Editor,
I would like to update you on Foundry Pond's status after being dry for several months. We are almost full and life is starting to return to the pond!
To clarify, Cocasset Lake Association was never aware of the state of our pond and never intentionally withheld water. As soon as they were asked to share water, they generously gave us over 12 million gallons the following day.
We are incredibly thankful for our neighbor's upstream for being so quick to respond and help us.
Once the town repaired some of the rotten damn boards, the water held, and the pond filled up. It is so nice to watch the pond start to thrive.
Thank you,
Andrea Garcia
Foxboro