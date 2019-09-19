To the editor:
On behalf of the Foxboro Discretionary Fund’s Fresh Start Program we would like to thank the various organizations that helped served this year’s program.
Fresh Start provides backpacks, school supplies, and back-to-school clothing to Foxboro students, kindergarten through 12th grade, who are enrolled in the federal free or reduced school lunch program. Thanks to the generosity of many donors and volunteers, the Fresh Start Program was able to assist over 200 students this year.
We would like to acknowledge Kohl’s of Mansfield for hosting our program and their many associates who volunteered their time to the program.
The Fresh Start Program also wishes to thank Schneider Electric for their extensive donations of backpacks and school supplies, as well as the congregation of St. Mark’s for their many donations.
We are also thankful for the many Foxboro residents who volunteered their time to help serve fellow families, in true Foxboro spirit.
The Fresh Start Program accepts donations all year long. To donate funds please call the Foxboro Discretionary Fund at 508-543-5235. To volunteer school supplies or your time please email freshstartfoxboro@hotmail.com.
Carrie Kelley, Foxboro Discretionary Fund’s Fresh Start Program