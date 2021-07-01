To the editor:
With the retirement of Judith Johnson from the conservation commission, the commission and the Town of Foxboro has truly lost a gem.
Judi has spent the last 20 years serving the town as a dedicated, passionate, knowledgeable and caring member of the commission.
Her dedication and knowledge of the wetlands laws and regulations have served the town well.
She has been my rock in dealing with the many complicated issues with varied developers to protect Foxboro’s many acres of wetlands and conservation areas.
She will be sorely missed by all who had the good fortune to work with her over the last twenty years.
Thank you Judi!
Robert Boette, Foxboro