Re: “Former Foxboro town manager to receive four months salary in exchange for resignation,” news story, front page, Aug. 10:
With respect to recent coverage of former Foxboro Town Manager John Coderre’s departure, there are questions to which Foxboro taxpayers deserve answers.
First, what are the circumstances surrounding the abrupt departure? Why does an employee who was in position for less than three months deserve any compensation beyond their last paycheck?
If there is a confidentiality agreement between the town and the ex-town manager, why is it not a published public record and referenced in the story?
What efforts have been made by the public and the newspaper to file public records requests in order to ascertain the circumstances leading to Coderre’s departure?
Why did the employment contract between Coderre and the town not include a vesting schedule, whereby separation compensation was payable only after a constructive employment term such as one year?
I would argue three months on the job counts for little when it comes to eligibility for severance pay other than earned vacation and sick time.
If there was no constructive reason for the town wishing to terminate Coderre’s employment, why is the town not on the hook for paying out the entirety of Coderre’s contract, which calls for being paid through June 30, 2026, with annual increases of 2.5%?
Why did the town agree not to contest a claim for unemployment compensation if Coderre was dismissed for cause?
The story doesn’t wash. Foxboro taxpayers deserve answers.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk