To the editor:
I need your help protecting the sensitive natural habitat on Morse Street from a developer that is taking advantage of the 40B statute to skirt important environmental protections.
Foxboro has exceeded its 40B requirement. While I am a proponent of more affordable housing options, I am also passionate about protecting our wetlands. I think we can have both.
I am grateful that I won the appeal of the river’s delineation with the Department of Environmental Protection. I was able to protect the home of my neighbors; the heron and her baby who nested here, as well as the muskrat, cormorant, and others who frequent it.
However, to my dismay (but not surprise), this developer intends to use a “technicality” to build within the riverfront.
Now at risk is a certifiable vernal pool that traverses the property line. If this were ANY other development, this vernal pool would be afforded the protection of a 100 foot buffer zone, per OUR bylaw. But under the 40B statute, these bylaws do not apply. The species in the vernal pool cannot relocate. They will die. Their existence is dependent on the protection of their habitat.
I NEED YOUR HELP to protect my defenseless neighbors. Please ask the ZBA to require this developer honor OUR bylaw.
The DHCD confirmed that this is its ONLY 40B development currently under consideration in a town exceeding its 10% subsidized housing requirement. Other towns, as well as the state, have moved away from 40B and are incentivizing development in areas that do not infringe on wetlands (or abut contaminated sites). No other towns are willing to continue sacrificing environmental protections through 40B to create affordable housing. Please help make sure Foxboro does not become the go-to town for developers to skirt legitimate environmental protections. Foxboro is the last town that I thought would be allowing this!
Kathy VandenBoom, Foxboro