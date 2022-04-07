Hello, my name is Joseph Pires and I’m running for Foxboro School Committee. Let me start off by saying that I consider myself to be a modest person — I cringe at the sight of my name in the newspaper or on a yard sign. But I need to move past that and do what is right for my daughter and all the kids who didn’t have a voice these past two years. This is why I’m asking for your help to take back our schools, emphasize reading, writing and arithmetic again, and return decision-making to the parents of Foxboro where it belongs.
The past two years have been disastrous for many children and families. In the beginning, sure, we didn’t know the full magnitude of what was circulating around the globe causing illness and worry. But as time went on, we could see that the mainstream narrative was breaking down and a lot of what we were being told was not making sense.
Alarm bells were going off, but no one on the school committee stood up and took the lead. Instead, the committee followed whatever orders the school superintendent demanded, and our kids paid the price for it. Never forget that. The health and safety of our children rests squarely on the shoulders of parents. No committee member, superintendent or principal has the right to tell a child what they must put into their bodies, nor should they be allowed to restrict their breathing by forcing our kids to wear face coverings that didn’t work. This is why we needed parent choice. There’s still no conclusive data showing cloth masks are effective in preventing airborne transmission.
Statewide, schools have become something none of us parents have ever witnessed before. When we were kids, we didn’t have to worry about the next big social media outrage. We weren’t taught that someone was better than someone else because of their skin color. We certainly didn’t question whether we were boys or girls. Children are now being raised largely by the school system and, regrettably, we let that happen. Let’s admit it — we took our eyes off the ball — so now, it’s time to take it back!
The parents of Foxboro should know I will keep a watchful eye on questionable special interest groups trying to unduly influence our children. Elementary school isn’t the place to learn about sexual orientation and high school students shouldn’t be taught that the color of their skin matters. If these topics aren’t in the curriculum now, they likely will be very soon. We need to keep the attention on actual scholastic subjects, where it belongs. I’m also extremely concerned with children who have IEP’s. Those students will need special attention — especially coming off lockdowns and distant Zoom classes. I will focus on their needs.
Life in modern society is certainly challenging. But a merit-based, fundamental scholastic approach that prepares our young people for the real world is what will benefit them the most. That’s what the Foxboro schools should be focusing on. Let’s put aside social experimentation and concentrate on giving our kids the best educational foundation we can.
School is for learning, not social engineering. The all-important values of acceptance, inclusion and tolerance begin at home with parents and family. The school committee’s job is to ensure that Foxboro Public Schools deliver an educational experience to our children that prepares them to be productive, well-adjusted adults. The school committee must focus solely on education — and I will make sure that happens.
Let’s put students first.
Please consider voting for me on May 2.
Joseph Pires, Foxboro