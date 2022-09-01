To the editor:
The Foxboro Select Board must not rely on the same small circle of names from the past in appointing citizens for the town manager selection subcommittee.
This is not to detract from any service those people have given in the past, or those hired through their service, but rather to promote more inclusion and a greater sense of transparency going forward.
Foxboro’s citizens want and deserve the most transparent process, including a broad spectrum of citizen views. This moment is a golden opportunity for our select board to take the initiative to reach out and engage new people from a diverse cross-section of our community.
The board should follow a process where they seek volunteers for the selection subcommittee and interview individuals with diversity in mind. Only in that way will our next town manager enjoy the kind of welcome and support needed to do the very best job for our town.
Dennis Naughton, Foxboro