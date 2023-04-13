To the editor and voting Foxboro residents,
I am writing to ask you to vote for me for the open seat on the board of health.
I have lived and raised my children in Foxboro for over 40 years and love this community! I am a retired public health director with almost 34 years working in local environmental and public health. As a public health director, I had worked collaboratively with other town departments and other communities to enhance public health in mental health, tobacco control, underage alcohol and drug awareness, emergency preparedness, mosquito control, and the cleanup of contaminated sites. I also know how important every day activities are in the health department such as restaurant inspections, housing inspections and septic system review in keeping residents safe.
Before retirement I was recognized by the Massachusetts Health Officers Association with the Presidents Award for my years of service and also by the EPA with the Environmental Merit Award for my part in helping with the successful redevelopment of a Superfund Site.
Since retirement, I have worked with the state to assess local public health statewide and to encourage local public health to work collaboratively with other communities to strengthen what they can do for their residents in each of their towns.
With my experience, I can help advocate for all of the residents of Foxbor and for a strong health department.
I respectfully ask for your vote on May 1st. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Robin Chapell Foxboro