My name is Michelle Thackston and I am running for a seat on the Foxboro School Committee in the May 1 election.
I’ve lived in Foxboro for the last 30 years, because it is an amazing community to live in and for my own children to grow up in.
I have two sons, my oldest who graduated from Foxboro and my younger son who is a first-year student at Foxboro High School. I have held leadership positions in the Burrell PTO, Ahern PAC, and Foxboro SEPAC for over 12 years now.
I feel that a position on the school committee is the best way for me to use my experience and continue to contribute to Foxboro Schools.
Our schools are dealing with social, academic, and budgetary challenges, including fully recovering from the pandemic’s effects, social media’s impacts, and making sure that we are using our town’s tax dollars as effectively as possible. We need the students and staff to feel secure and supported to help our children achieve their academic goals and reach their full potential.
I believe my strengths are my commitment to having Foxboro schools give our students as many opportunities as possible for success.
Additionally, my analytical nature drives my need to understand both sides of an issue, before coming to a thoughtful decision. Finally, my experience with and ability to manage finances and budgets in a fiscally conservative manner will be of great value to the committee and Foxboro schools.
