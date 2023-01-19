This proposed 119 Morse St. “voluntary 40B” project should be denied. Regardless of all the improvements and changes the developer has agreed to do, it would still add excessive growth and major changes to the existing character of the Morse Street area.
It is the wrong project on this small, environmentally sensitive two acres of the six-acre parcel, known as the Willow Grove home and nursery. It is surrounded by conservation land, including the Rumford River greenbelt conservation land, surrounded by wetlands and flood plain, and abuts the Bleachery Pond. It would be an ideal parcel to be added to our conservation inventory, if the developer so desires to gain a charitable write-off on taxes.
In its present form, the project should immediately be denied due to the fact that the town has met its 40B 10 percent affordable housing requirement. In fact, it has exceeded it, and it looks like we will continue to exceed the mandate with the recent creation of more affordable housing over the past year or so, and especially due to the projected housing developments the town needs to deal with presently.
In denying this proposal, the developers could still resubmit a much smaller, more appropriate project with, for instance, a two-unit condo in the historic home for the developer and perhaps a 6unit or two 4-unit condo buildings. Such a proposal would not overburden the land, would do more to protect the environment, lessen the impact on the neighborhood, and have the potential to avoid the threat of the dangerous winding road without sidewalks to fewer children and old folks as well.
ROLE OF THE ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
The Zoning Board of Appeals should serve to protect the present residents who live in both directions from the site, and who, for good reasons, are all totally in opposition to this project. This is not a well-conceived housing proposal or land use policy and is not one that would fit into the Best Practice Strategies of the Housing Production Plan Coalition (HPP) summary.
A good proposal would be closer to Foxboro center, near services, shopping, medical facilities and public transportation. This project is not walking accessible to any services or facilities.
WHAT’S WRONG
In fact, it is a highly dangerous location on the edge of town with unhealthy and unsafe infrastructure and environment. The tree-lined road provides no room for pedestrians on either side. In addition, the river and pond and surrounding wetlands create high risk conditions for the residents of the area.
The town planner once advised the Selectmen that, even if a project would create housing opportunities, it should be located where there is available infrastructure, use environmentally responsible design, preserve historically significant buildings, create public benefits such as linkage to adjacent public properties, open spaces and park improvements, provide safe and convenient traffic circulation and consist of sound and uniform construction. This proposal does not fit within many of these parameters.
The size of this project with 46 units (approximately 138 people living in these units, if they have an average of one child, and probably 90 cars), the lack of both necessities and amenities for these 46 units, and the issues and obstacles which have been uncovered in the Zoning Board of Appeals meetings elucidate the problems that this proposal is facing.
OTHER OPPORTUNITIES
It should be emphasized that there are several opportunities identified and listed in the HPP summary that would immediately help the town meet the Best Practice Strategies for creating affordable housing. They are presently large and active housing projects for the Planning and Development Department of the town that have arisen in the past couple of years during the pandemic. We need to address other priorities and cannot waste our energy on the Morse Street proposal, which is not wanted or needed.
THE MOST IMPORTANT PROJECT —WALNUT STREET
The most important and timely of HPP’s housing developments appropriately include the Foxboro Housing Authority Walnut Street 16-acre property. Although the planning, costs and time that will be involved for the town are substantial, major steps have already been taken, many grants have been awarded, and substantial progress has recently been made. Most of the Foxboro town departments, the FHA, and especially the Planning and Development Department, need the town’s priority attention, focus, and management in the development of this significant property. The fact that upwards of 250 housing units may be built there would address the town’s housing needs both from a numerical and affordable perspective.
OTHER ISSUES
In addition, Foxboro must deal with the new Mass General Law c.40A, so called “MBTA Communities” Act, to enact a local zoning ordinance or by-law that provides for at least one reasonably sized district (approximately 15 acres) in which multi-family housing is permitted “of right”. Now and in the next two years, the town needs to do some research and analysis and address the requirements of this act to determine a priority strategy for our town.
Similarly, attention is needed and should be directed to determining the feasibility of developing and restoring for housing purposes and affordable housing goals, the town-owned and historic buildings that are available- such as the Pratt School and the State Hospital Auditorium.
Very soon the town is also going to need to address the vacant Schneider property on Neponset Street. Would that become a gargantuan issue for our planning department, and would that property be available for housing?
For all the above reasons, it is obvious that Foxboro’s immediate priorities and attention will be captured in these projects which all help our housing strategies and meet our goals.
Sometime in the future, the town will conceivably entertain another comprehensive permit or a smaller, less dense, less impactful reapplication of the Morse Street project, but until that time, the present application should be denied as not meeting the needs of the town or of our housing priorities.