Last week we told the story of the research undertaken to find Foxboro residents to be credited as Spanish-American War veterans. After extensive research the following 8 men appear to be the town’s recognized participants: Fletcher, Fred W. Hearn, George Kelly, Thomas J Krebs, Charles A. Everdean, Charles Kirby, Joseph Lillyman, Dr. Frank G. Wells, Roy T.
Here are two more of their stories:
Thomas J. Kelly
Thomas was serving on the Dispatch boat Calumet, built in Buffalo, N.Y., to serve the Coast Guard. As conditions grew tense, the ship was reassigned to the Spanish American War. Thomas was involved in ship-to-ship contact or ship-to-shore dispatches of information, sharing data, and helping fleet commanders maintain a state of readiness. Bringing medical personnel to the scene or emergency supplies were also key functions which remained critical throughout the war.
Charles A. Krebs
The First Mass Light Infantry drew Charles into the Spanish American War, and he enlisted at Fort Warren, activated for the Spanish American War to protect the Naval mission in the harbor and on adjacent land. He relived the pride of that service and honored those who made the Supreme Sacrifice each year as he marched in the Foxboro Memorial Day Parade.
These eight veterans will be recognized officially for the first time this Memorial Day.
Over the next two weeks we will highlight the other four participants. If you have any information about anyone else who should be considered please contact Foxboro Historical Commission at memorialhall@foxboroughma.gov or 508-543-1248. To be included the person must have been a Foxboro resident at the time of enlistment in the service.