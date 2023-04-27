This is the last installment of the biographies of Foxboro’s Spanish-American War veterans.
To recap, it was found that participants in this war were never recognized with a plaque or official recognition unlike all of the other conflicts that our country has been involved in. After extensive research the following 8 men appear to be the Foxboro residents who should be credited as the town’s recognized participants: Fred W. Fletcher,George Hearn, Thomas Kelly, Charles Krebs, Charles Everdean, Joseph Kirby, Dr. Frank Lillyman and Roy Wells.
Here are the last two of their stories:
Dr. Frank G. Lillyman
Holding the title of Inspector of Meats and Provisions here in his home town, Frank made a long-term commitment to serve in 1896. But the government needed him when the Spanish American War broke out. He volunteered, served overseas to keep the food chain healthy, and planned the grandest homecoming for his family never seen before or since.
Roy T. Wells
A Foxboro student attending college in Boston, when news of the war broke out. Roy and several students went over to Fort Warren to volunteer. Co. D, First Regt. Mass. Volunteers welcomed them for a two-year commitment. Fort Warren had been reopened during the Spanish American conflict, protecting Naval forces afloat and ashore as they laid mines in the harbor to deter enemy encroachment They served with pride.
These eight veterans will be recognized officially for the first time this Memorial Day.
If you have any information about anyone else who should be considered please contact Foxboro Historical Commission at memorialhall@foxboroughma.gov or 508-543-1248.
To be included the person must have been a Foxboro resident at the time of enlistment in the service.