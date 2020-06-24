To the editor:
I am writing to say that today, June 17, was very special for me.
I have been working for several years to improve the habitat for unusual butterflies, including the state endangered Frosted Elfin, at the town land adjacent to Gavins Pond and Lamson Road. This is an area overseen by the Foxboro Water Department and I had their permission to remove invasive shrubs in order for wild indigo to thrive.
Well, 40,000 removed plants later, the site was looking very good, except for the piles of pulled-up plants, which dotted the landscape and were a curiosity, if not an eyesore. I asked the water department if they could provide help removing the piles and they did just that.
Two of the very nicest fellows you would ever want to work with, Ryan Dunn and Rob Kelham, showed up at 7:30 and kept at it until noon, filling a dump truck to capacity six times! And not only that, they did so with good humor — and without damaging any of the habitat, with lots of interesting maneuvering of vehicles.
I cannot praise the town and the water department enough for caring for this site and the usually overlooked plants and butterflies that make it so special. Several years ago, a national nature organization came to Massachusetts for its biannual convention and made a special trip all the way from the Berkshires to these very fields to see Foxboro’s butterflies. In this time we are living in, the caring spirit exhibited today makes me very proud of the town I am living in.
Brian Cassie, Foxboro