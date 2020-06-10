Far from being the great equalizer as some assumed a virus would be, the coronavius has actually become the great revealer, highlighting and exposing the gaps in our society and the ways in which we are failing to meet the basic needs of many.
The pandemic has affected everyone in Foxboro in some way, but it has not affected all of us equally, and we are not all equally vulnerable. The hardest hit people include seniors, people with disabilities, communities of color, immigrants, people who lack affordable housing, and the lowest income among us.
What this pandemic has shown more than anything is the critical importance of having a safe, affordable and stable roof over your head. Without adequate housing, the ability to shelter at home, socially distance, and protect oneself are nearly impossible. As the state begins to open up and summer feels like it is just around the corner, it is becoming easier to envision a way for Foxboro to begin to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. As we imagine and settle into the “new normal”, we must take stock and consider how to meet the housing needs of our community so that we emerge from this stronger.
Before we allow ourselves to imagine what re-opening our community will look like, instead imagine a scenario where you become aware of a Foxboro resident who is going to be homeless in a few days in the middle of a pandemic. His life was changed by a major medical event almost a year ago, resulting in significant medical and mental health challenges. His friends and family can no longer assist him due to their own limitations and with only $300 a month in income from the Department of Transitional Assistance, his options are extremely limited.
Imagine spending two days calling every shelter in the Greater Boston area and beyond only to be told none of them are accepting new intakes. You have connected with three other social workers, the state senator’s office, the governor’s office and still not one lead. You call every help line available; 211, 1-800-HOMELESS, the Homeless Coordinator line, the Department of Housing and Community Development and are repeatedly met with the same answers, the same dead ends; you called motels and hotels up and down Route 1 — not one opening. Now imagine calling your client to tell him he has run out of options and that the only viable options he has are sleeping in a tent somewhere, or going to the emergency room with a mental health crisis.
Unfortunately, this is a real scenario that recently happened in our town, Foxboro. This is by no means the first case of homelessness in our town, nor will it be the last.
Prior to this pandemic, there were many in our community vulnerable to losing their homes. With a median sales price of $456,000 for a single-family home and an average rent of $2,349 for a two-bedroom apartment, affordable housing is out of reach for many in Foxboro. In fact, over 30% of Foxboro residents were paying more than 30% of their income towards housing costs prior to the coronavirus crisis. Many more are likely in this situation now. With a quarter of the Massachusetts workforce unemployed, thousands are left unable to pay for rent or mortgages, while the call for social distancing has made many living arrangements untenable. We should not have been willing to accept this reality prior to coronavirus and we cannot accept it going forward.
We are pleading to our local and state officials as well as community members to open their eyes to the current situation at hand. We need to come together to make changes to the way in which we think about housing in order to address these all too real concerns.
Let us find a way to emerge from this pandemic with a stronger commitment to affordable housing here in Foxboro. Here are a few things we can do:
• Demand strong affordable housing goals and new housing creation as a part of the ongoing Housing Production Plan being conducted by MAPC.
• Ensure we are allocating enough local resources to serve those most at risk of facing housing insecurity.
• Call on our elected officials to prioritize safe and affordable housing for all of Foxboro’s residents and those who want to call it home.
Please join us by getting involved as we move forward.