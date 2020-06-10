This column was submitted by members of the Foxboro Housing Coalition and other concerned residents including Christina LaRose, Paige Duncan, Pam McGuire, Ally Rodriguez, Gabriela Jordan, June Fuller, Joan Galvin, Evie Malm, Ron Bresse, Ellen Feldman, Pat Murphy, Claire Naughton, Leah Gibson, Catherine Daucette, Dorothy Gillmor, Steve Toland, Paul Godin, Nancy Stockwell, Greg Spier, Darlene Groves, Lauren Bitar, Peggy Moran, Rita Martin, Mary Lou Hawkins, FR. ED Sean Barrett, Bethany Robertson, Janet Parkhurst.