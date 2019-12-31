Unannounced, though long feared, the bulldozers arrived on Dec. 20. In mere hours, not a trace remained of the Amos Morse House (circa 1800) at 77 North St., a Foxboro icon listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
As Town Historian Jack Authelet and historical commission Chairman Mark Ferencik eloquently documented in Reporter editorials, the Morse property was not part of the Stadium complex’s original footprint when the Kraft Group acquired the landmark two decades ago. Robert Kraft was heard to say that he planned to restore the structure, perhaps as a handsome meeting center.
Instead, the Kraft Group allowed the house to deteriorate. Mr. Kraft replied to none of the entreaties by the Foxboro Historical Commission, which proposed several collaborations and ideas for appropriate uses for the structure — including making it home of the Myra Kraft Charitable Foundation. Instead, the Kraft Group obtained a permit for demolition.
The loss of the Amos Morse House is only the most insulting of the expanding Kraft intrusions into the landscape of Foxboro, as neighborhoods and woods are bulldozed for off-site parking and other unforeseen uses.
Foxboro has been a generous host to the Kraft empire, which admittedly provides welcome (and elaborately publicized) charitable and social events for the region. But the smallness, meanness — and seeming vindictiveness — of the Morse House affair reveals the Kraft Group for what it really is — a predatory business with little regard for the long-term character and values of the community in which it operates.
Wes Mott, Oak Bluffs