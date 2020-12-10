The Foxboro Music Association (FMA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing music education in the Foxboro Public Schools.
Our activities are funded by an annual sponsorship drive, grants, and various fundraisers throughout the year.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, hundreds of music students have benefitted from supplemental music engagement made possible with funding from the FMA, including master classes with high-profile jazz artists and free virtual private lessons for students in need.
The pandemic has challenged our music families and outstanding music faculty in ways we could not have imagined, but their fierce commitment and creativity have allowed music to fill a void and enhance the lives of so many students in our great town.
This letter is our opportunity to genuinely and publicly thank the business donors and organizations who have provided funding that has supported the FMA during this challenging year.
Through their generosity, music education not only continues to be a strong legacy of the Foxboro Public Schools, but also meets the needs of our children during a critical time. We are grateful to the following businesses and organizations for their support:
Partners in Patriotism and the Kraft Group, The Foxboro Cultural Council, Union Straw Restaurant, Conrad’s Restaurant, Patrick Lyons Greenhouses, and the Law Offices of Kevin J. Powers.
We are also very grateful to the individuals and families who have contributed their time and financial support to the FMA during our sponsorship drive and throughout the school year.
Your generous support is greatly appreciated!
Our sponsorship drive is ongoing.
To learn more about the FMA and current sponsorship opportunities, please visit foxboromusic.com.
Sincerely,
Angela F. F. Davis, FMA President; Erin Earnst, FMA Vice President; Jodie Whidden, FMA Secretary and Michelle Kenney, FMA Treasurer