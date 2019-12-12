I would like to express my appreciation for the joint efforts put forth by St. Mark's Episcopal Church and Normandy Farms Campground, both of Foxboro, for inviting all to a seasonal presentation of a Christmas dinner and a friendly guest.
The celebration was held on Saturday, Dec. 7. Entrance was initiated with a gifted grocery card, season greetings with well wishes of parishioners, the Daniels family and a generous "ho, ho, ho!" from an elder person with a white beard.
A delicious turkey dinner was served, along with young ones surprised by Santa. Gift wishes were discussed and to heighten their hopes, a very desirable Christmas presen was bestowed to each expectant child.
I do hope this memorable observance has given birth to an annual seasonable invitation.
Bill Rehill
Foxboro