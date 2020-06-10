To all the staff and the administration of Foxboro High School and to the volunteers at Foxboro Cable Access:
We would like to express our thanks and appreciation for everything that you have done for this year’s seniors. Sunday’s graduation was more than we could have imagined. We can’t begin to understand the amount of stress and “outside the box” thinking that had to be accomplished this year to make this memorable day for our graduates something that they could be proud of and happy with.
The organization that was evident from the moment we arrived at the Ahern was fantastic. The positivity shown by all staff was great!
The number of staff in attendance shows the dedication the staff has to our community and school.
The little things that were thought of and implemented were also fantastic, such as the announcing of each graduate’s name as they crossed the stage, reminding them to switch their tassel, not rushing families who wanted to take pictures and many more things.
We are fortunate to have such wonderful volunteers at Foxboro Cable. To be able to bring these events to our living rooms is a gift we should not take for granted.
Thank you again to all of you for your hard work making Graduation 2020 a memorable event!
The Bubencik family, Foxboro