To the editor:
I would like to express my thanks to Foxboro Cable Access for providing through YouTube live broadcasts of the Sunday Morning Mass at St. Mary's in Foxboro.
I have expressed my hope that FCA will continue this after the current crisis as many people cannot physically attend services and many of us will either choose not to out of caution or with the limited capacity which as Father Matt Westcott explained it Sunday will be a blind draw lottery preventing most from attending in person.
I would like to thank the longtime mainstays of FCA Mike Webber and Lauren Bitar and as I just learned Paul Beck, who does a wonderful job directing what must be multiple cameras or he is performing miracles with one. I hope that other local access outlets are doing a similar public service which is most needed , especially at this time.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro