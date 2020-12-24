This letter is a shout out and heartfelt thank you to the employees of the U.S. Post Office in Foxboro.
We have made numerous trips to the post office in recent weeks, to drop off multiple large postage paid packages and to mail international packages that required extensive recording. We have seen and been in the long and longer lines as the holidays approach.
The men and women of this post office have been unfailingly helpful, kind and good-humored in the face of this huge uptick in business coming just after the stressful mail-in voting. And they are always considerate of customer safety by accommodating COVID related restrictions — masks, spacing and shields.
We are very fortunate to have these dedicated individuals in our town and want to thank them and wish them a peaceful holiday.
Alyne Ricker, Maury Frieman and Julie Pritchard