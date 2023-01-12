Ringing in the new year is great in a place like Foxboro, where we care so much for each other, and pray the year is better for every individual, family, group, public servant, first responder, charity and support group.
Seeing good things happening inspires more. But also, knowing more about the community gives you a broader outlook when you form goals.
All of the displays in Memorial Hall have been renewed and updated, providing a broader base of knowledge of this unique place where people care so much. Build upon what you know, and be pleased with what you learn.
The most remarkable addition is the Women of Foxboro exhibit, where we honor individuals driven by a determination to improve life for those around them.
They have made contributions to our community we never thought possible and the list of tributes continues to grow.
This new year will have a special place in Foxboro history, replacing the Town Square markers erected in the neighborhoods of the 29 service members who gave their lives in service to our country when the fate of the world hung in the balance from World War I to present conflicts.
The markers were worn and required much care provided by volunteer John Gaetani.
New, brighter markers have been approved and fund raising is underway. Total cost $5,000. Mounting bars have already been ordered. Once an additional $200 is received, the first 10 markers will be ordered, and as the balance is donated, others will follow.
Anyone interested in donating can make out a check to the Foxboro Historical Commission, marking Town Squares in the memo line and mailing the check to Foxboro Town Hall, 40 South St., Foxboro MA 02035.
We stand tall in their memory as they stood tall serving our nation so we can live free because of the brave.
Jack Authelet Foxboro Town Historian