While waiting for a flat tire repair on my husband’s bike, I poked around Foxboro Bike when my interest was peaked by a display bike.
I asked some questions, and after Mike, the store owner/manager, made some adjustments to the seat and handlebars, I took the new bike for a spin. I loved it!
Mike commented that the bike was little big for me; I’d need a smaller model. Unfortunately, he didn’t have the size I needed, so he hopped online and located the right-sized bike. He told me I’d have to go to a competitor’s store to purchase the bike.
I asked him if he was able to profit share with the other shop. I wanted to support local businesses and specifically his store, as he had spent a fair amount of time with me. Mike said no, there was no profit sharing, he had helped me because he could see I was interested in that bike.
My first thought — Wow! He had just spent about a half hour with me knowing he was not going to make a sale. My second — Foxboro Bike Shop will ALWAYS get my business!
(PS: I didn’t buy the new bike, Mike tuned-up my old clunker and it now rides like a dream.)
Jan Sargent-Tracy Foxboro