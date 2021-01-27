A source of inspiration for us all
To the editor:
“The Hill We Climb” – Meet Amanda Gorman and what inspired her to write and become a poet.
Gorman became the youngest person to deliver a poem at a U.S. presidential inauguration, with the 22-year-old reciting her poem “The Hill We Climb” after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as president and vice president. Gorman spoke for nearly six minutes.
Born in Los Angeles in 1998, raised by a single mother, a Black woman who is the descendant of slaves, Gorman had a speech impediment when she was growing up, and she turned to writing as a way to express herself. Over time, she decided she wanted to recite, not just write. So, she tackled her speech: doing a modern-day Demosthenes, a strategy that eventually involved practicing the song “Aaron Burr” from the soundtrack of “Hamilton,” over and over. (She had trouble with “Rs” in particular, and there are a lot of “Rs” in “Aaron Burr.”)
Her poem, entitled “The Hill We Climb,” is challenging in some places, and it pays tribute to the turbulent times — the protests, the division, the violence. She said it took the Capitol Hill insurrection two weeks ago to inspire her to finish it and that ended up being enjoyable and entertaining.
In her recent interview when Olivier Knox of The Washington Post asked her what her first political memory was, given that many of her poems have strong political content. She replied:
“No one’s ever asked me that before! My first political memory? I would say it wouldn’t be anything like being at a protest or anything like that. It would be: When I was really young my mother would read me my Miranda Rights and make sure I knew them. My mom was not playing around.”
“When you are a Black child growing up in America, our parents have to have what’s called ‘the talk’ with us. Except it’s not about the birds and the bees and our changing bodies, it’s about the potential destruction of our bodies.”
Hats off to her — both for her talent and for how she rose to the occasion at the Presidential inauguration. We must all pride in her as a fellow American.
Srinivasan Sankar, Foxboro