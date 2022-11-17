It was a very quiet Halloween in the Fairway Lane, Stratton Road and Country Club neighborhood, not a goblin or super-hero all evening... until several adolescent boys came into the foyer of one home and made off with two bowls of candy.
At my house, they flung the front door open and threw some glowsticks into the front hallway. They scared the liver out of me! Whatever happened to ringing the bell and shouting “trick or treat,” I wondered.
In the past, at most, Silly String or shaving cream was sprayed on one’s bushes or mailboxes after the kids got their candy and they scampered down the driveway. Anyway, after I pulled myself together, I offered them candy, whereupon they greedily helped themselves to fistfuls from the bag and ran away. I promptly locked the door and turned off the lights, still feeling a bit perturbed.
The next morning when I walked my dog, there was a dead rabbit in the middle of the road at the end of my driveway. It didn’t appear to have been run over. Upon closer inspection, its throat appeared to have been slashed. Pitiful, and very odd I thought. We’ve all seen numerous squirrels that had been run over by cars, but I don’t recall ever seeing rabbits that met their demise that way. Was this the unfinished work of a hawk or coyote, or the rude boys from the evening before?
Then I found out that residents of nearby South Street found another dead, eviscerated rabbit in their driveway the same morning!
My questions are: How would you have responded to the behavior of these pre-teens? Would the first incident be considered breaking and entering?
And what do you think about the rabbits? is this the work of wild animals or a disturbed person?
It’s unnerved some of us, as there have been break-ins in this neighborhood. I’m not saying there is a link to the above hijinks and home invasions, but it’s just one more thing of concern amongst us in an area where the houses are spaced far apart and set back from the road which is very dark at night. How do we explain these incidents to young children? Adolescent impulsivity and silliness? Pent up exuberance after several years of COVID, and one late October snowstorm whereupon Halloween was “canceled”? Would street lights help to deter unwanted activity, as well as provide some peace of mind?
Marjorie Arvedon Foxboro