During our lives we attach a lot of importance to many things that are really very unimportant, items such as television programs, gossip columns and sports events.
The sudden awakening to the unimportance of these things occurs when we suffer a loss of a loved one or if we become very ill and have to stay in the hospital. These items are like walls that we have built up around ourselves and which we cannot see over.
When they come crashing down we suddenly realize how insignificant so many things really are. For a lot of people, this realization causes them to become more religious, especially as they grow older.
Being able to rise above these walls and look down on them, as an independent observer, can make the real from the unreal and the important from the unimportant appear as they really are.
This doesn't necessarily make life any easier, because now you feel different about the people around you who still cling to these unimportant items.
Taylor Ford,
Foxboro