Re: Foxboro Worriers versus Foxboro Warriors, letter to the editor from John Chlebek, April 13 edition.
I am deeply saddened by the message of Mr. Chlebek’s letter to the editor.
Let’s forget for a moment the specific subject of the debate and break down what the letter says to our fellow Foxboro neighbors.
If the argument opposing change is “You can always find someone who will be offended by something”, does this mean that we would be wasting our energy to be a sensitive community?
Rather than encouraging an empathetic nature, it is promoting a callous approach. Should our actions be only for our own agenda? Should we avoid considering how our actions might affect another person different from us?
Perhaps the folks you are bullying are not so much worrying, but being compassionate.
Compassionate people don’t mind making a minor change to their world if it means sending a major message of support to people who are rarely supported.
Julie Philibert Foxboro