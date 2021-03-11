To the editor:
My name is Seth Ferguson and I am running for the board of selectmen of the Town of Foxboro.
My family and I have lived in Foxboro for over 20 years, and I am a proud graduate of Foxboro High School.
During our time in Foxboro, my wife Kim and I have had the pleasure of sending our kids to Foxboro public schools and enjoying so many of the things our town has to offer.
Fantastic athletic facilities, amazing library resources, inclusive community programs, and scenic walking trails are just a few of the things we love about Foxboro.
That said, what makes our town truly special is the people. Ours is a community of caring and thoughtful families, individuals and volunteers that make Foxboro a great place to live.
It is for these reasons that I am running for a seat on the board of selectmen. I expect that many people reading this may know me as a coach of their child’s sports team, as a server at community dinners, as a member of the local Y, as a parent of Foxboro school children, or as a member of our town’s Advisory Committee.
And it was as chairman of the advisory committee that I developed a deep knowledge and understanding of how our town government works.
From detailed line-by-line reviews of our budgets to countless meetings with town management and the heads of the various departments, my experience should prove extremely valuable should you entrust me to help tackle the issues and challenges our town will face as we move into the future. These challenges include our town’s recovery from the incredible COVID-19 pandemic and the eventual selection of a new town manager.
But please understand that I believe the future of Foxboro is extremely bright, and I would like to do my part to help guide us toward that bright future. If I am lucky enough to earn a seat at the table with the rest of the board of selectmen, I plan to do a lot of listening — to the members of the board, to the other boards, committees and employees in town, and especially to the members of the community.
If elected, I will serve the town to the utmost of my abilities, utilizing my experience and the knowledge that I acquire through these interactions.
I appreciate your consideration and would be honored if you would vote for me, Seth Ferguson, on May 3.
Seth Ferguson, Foxboro