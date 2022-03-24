Hello, my name is Dennis Keefe and I am running for Select Board for the Town of Foxboro.
As a newcomer, I wanted to tell you a bit about me and my family and why I have decided to run.
I am happily married to my wonderful wife Laura. Together, we have raised three children, all of whom are grown and happily living their lives. We have seven wonderful grandchildren.
We moved here from Norwood five years ago, and love the town. We have lived in other area towns, and have found Foxboro to have many positive attributes. It has been interesting to see how different towns operate; what works best in different settings; and what could be improved.
I will be bringing new perspectives with fresh eyes to town operations. Not being a longterm resident, I have no agenda other than to help make improvements for the betterment of our town, working with great people already here. I think Foxboro is very well run, but there are always opportunities for improvement. That is what has defined my career wherever I have worked; this passion for improvement through listening and learning.
Over my career, I have run large and small organizations. I have extensive experience in both public and private sectors, including collective bargaining and labor relations. In the communities where I’ve worked, I was actively engaged in their improvement, whether it was leading fund raising campaigns for worthy causes, or partnering with local government. It was an exhilarating time, routinely working 12+ hour days, while balancing the needs of home with Laura and our family. It left little time for volunteerism where I lived however, until I retired and suddenly found time to pursue these interests.
So I joined the advisory committee three years ago. Membership on this committee, working with terrific community and government leaders, has given me a birds eye view of issues and challenges facing Foxboro for the future. One such challenge will be filling the very capable shoes of our retiring town manager. I have described it like drinking from a fire hose. It has led me to aspire for a larger role, hence my interest in the select board vacancy.
Finally, I certainly understand the omnipresence of COVID-19 in all of our lives. Given my experience as commissioner of public health for the City of Cambridge, I am currently engaged in helping higher education institutions with preparation and mitigation strategies for dealing with Covid-19. This has been a motivating factor in my pursuing this important position for the town as well.
For these reasons and more, I hope I can count on your vote on May 2. Thank you!
Dennis Keefe, Foxboro