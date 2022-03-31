“The error of the past is the wisdom and success of the future.” — Dr. Dale E. Turner.
Throughout history men and women have written about the need to evaluate the past in order to learn from the mistakes made and ensure a better future. It’s not a new concept, but in a world of sound bites and fast food style conversations I think we are becoming increasingly comfortable with “moving on” and letting other people deal with the problems of the world.
I fell into this mindset for many years. It was far easier to sit back and focus on only the things that directly impacted me personally. It wasn’t until COVID occurred that I realized what those who came before me knew all too well; that our ability to live free and make our own decisions isn’t guaranteed.
The old excuse that “I’m too busy to serve on that....” didn’t seem to make sense any longer.
So, I found myself in a fairly uncomfortable conversation with myself. There were so many things that I didn’t agree with happening in many different areas of my life. I found myself having conversation after conversation about how our “leaders” were failing to do their jobs.
I then heard that voice in my head saying, “If you have all the answers then stop talking about what someone else isn’t doing and start doing something yourself.” I certainly don’t have all the answers but by merely complaining without trying to make a real difference, I was acting like I did.
I don’t know how to make a difference at the federal level. As a matter of fact, I can’t think of one thing that I have in common with politicians in general. I then thought about what I might be able to do at the state level, and I came to the same conclusion. I then looked back at history to see how the leaders of the past approached the many hardships they faced.
It became apparent that all of the greatest changes happen at the local level. The men and women who shaped our country with the freedoms we now enjoy were business owners, teachers, pastors, laborers and many others who got together to discuss the problems of the day and then put their solutions into action. I actually really love the idea of working at the local level. I’m also a big fan of being part of a team and understanding my role — or as one guy used to tell me — how to “Do your job.”
The town of Foxboro has been my home for 20 years. I have a daughter who graduated from the Foxboro Public School system and three more children who are currently enrolled. I want to serve my community as a school committee member because I believe that we need strong leaders to fill the roles within our local communities. A “strong leader” isn’t a term that implies strength in the physical sense, quite the opposite actually. To lead is to serve. The greatest leaders I’ve known have a servant’s mentality and they put the needs of others before their own.
It’s that type of leadership that we need at the local level so we can provide the best environment for our children to learn and grow. We can’t continue to have leaders who surrender their own duty to lead when things get tough. It’s not supposed to be easy, but if we are willing to work together and tackle the difficult tasks by gathering data in an intelligent, systematic approach we can find the best solution as opposed to settling for the easy one.
There is always a way to do things better, but we must learn from the past if we hope to succeed in the future.
My promise: to bring a high level of accountability, integrity and humility in my role as a school committee member. Learning from the past, doing what is right even when it’s not popular and being open to many different ideas has been a proven way to succeed.
I look forward to the challenge.
Matt Light, Foxboro