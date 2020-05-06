My name is Stephanie McGowan and I am running for the Board of Selectmen. As your selectman, I will commit to helping move Foxboro forward in a fiscally responsible way. I support smart economic growth, while maintaining our Town’s character and identity.
Why now? Because I am in a great position in my work and family life to share my time and energy.
Three years ago I was appointed by the Town Moderator to the Advisory Committee. My time on the committee gave me insight into all facets of town government, with a focus on the budget. I would like the take the knowledge and experience I gained on Adcom, as well as from my numerous volunteer groups and activities over many years, to help keep Foxboro a vibrant community all generations are proud to call home.
My husband Jimmy grew up in Foxboro and we chose to raise our family here. My two children attended Foxboro Public Schools. As a long time resident, parent, and volunteer I am certain I am a strong candidate for selectman and I ask you to consider casting your vote for me on Monday, June 8.
Due to COVID 19, the town is suggesting absentee or early voting which I support 100 percent, especially for those who are over 60 or with other health issues. The links to both are on the town’s website as well as my FB: https://www.facebook.com/stephanie.mcgowan.7503.
I know we are in an unprecedented and difficult time but we will return to a “new normal.” Until then, I will miss being able to shake hands with you and hold signs on the Common but we will get through this together.
Thank you,
Stephanie McGowan