Bill Gouveia’s recent guest column on voting laws (April 15, 2021, page A8) promised “The truth about new voter laws” but did not deliver. In fact, many of the statements made in the column are simply assigning blame, or asserting broad conclusions without evidence. The tone throughout is angry and accusatory. Given the key importance of voting in our system of government, no citizen should be misled by one-sided rhetoric, so I respectfully submit the following facts to you and your readers.
The much-attacked 2021 Georgia election law amendments (not a complete “new law”) simply do not do what many claim. They do not establish a voter ID requirement; such a requirement has been part of Georgia law for 13 years. (Voter turnout has increased in that time, including among Black and Latino voters.) They do add a verification step for absentee balloting (freely available in Georgia “without excuse,”) which most people can meet with the number from a driver’s license or a state ID available without charge, or a utility bill showing name and address, or even the last four digits of their Social Security number. The fact is, super-majorities of voters poll in favor of “voter ID” as a common-sense measure to avoid errors and yes, fraud. In any event, “voter ID” is not new to Georgia, and is required in at least 34 states.
Other attacks on the Georgia law are based on (forgive the phrase) “Big Lies.” Early voting is not eliminated; there are 17 days of early voting, including two weekends. Waiting voters receiving water or food is not banned; “electioneering” (partisan campaigning) within 150 feet of a polling place and within 25 feet of a voter was already banned (as it has long been in most states including Massachusetts). The point is to protect voters from being pressured to support a candidate or position. Lawmakers were told that this rule was being ignored under the pretext of distributing water or food. The reform now includes food and drink within the “gifts” that campaigns cannot give to waiting voters. (Laws in New York and Montana are almost identical.) Poll workers and non-campaigning groups are exempt.
Apparently it is this minor change in where water or food can be made available to voters and by whom, that led President Biden to exclaim that the Georgia amendments are “Jim Crow in the 21st Century” in his March 26, 2021 statement. (The President’s statement is headed “The Attack on the Right to Vote in Georgia.”) At the same time, he also urged Congress to pass the 800-page HR1 bill that, among other things, would federalize elections, create new federal bureaucracy, and entitle politicians (including the Congress members voting on the bill) to federal funds for their campaigns.
For one more assertion, President Biden received “Four Pinocchios” (a “whopper”) from the left-leaning Washington Post: the claim that Georgia voting reform measures are “un-American” and outrageously “end voting hours early so working people can’t cast their vote after their shift is over.” This is the exact opposite of the truth. The Georgia reform gives all counties authority to hold 12-hour early voting days, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and extends the early voting period, making at least one Saturday mandatory. In addition, waits longer than one hour in polling places with 2,000 or more voters will now trigger additional staffing and/or splitting the precinct to reduce numbers.
Readers likely were unaware of these “actual facts.” When the air is full of bluster and misleading statements, it is worth asking as the ancient Romans did: “cui bono?” Who benefits?
George Field, Foxboro