To Foxboro School Committee members:
Sorry to all the parents and the senior boys who did not get to end their high school football careers on Thanksgiving Day. Sorry to all the seniors who did not get the opportunity to play for a championship because there were no playoffs. Sorry to the parents of the senior boys’ and girls’ basketball players who cannot support their players as they play their final season. Most of all sorry to the other parents of the boy’s hockey players who cannot support their sons this season.
For over 10 months we have been under new and a different way of life. Our lives will never go back to the way we were before this pandemic. Through these times we all have been asked to alter our lives in order to help keep the public safe. Schools, stores, restaurants and all other workplaces have all had to change their way of operating and go above and beyond in order to serve the public.
You would expect everyone to try and go above and beyond to keep our lives as normal as we can, as well as keep everyone safe. It is incredible that the leaders of the Foxboro school system and athletic department would not be more sensitive and work harder on behalf of the students.
As a parent of a senior hockey player, I am beyond disgusted the handling of attendance policy of winter sport games. It is complete laziness that you would ban parents of players rather than do what would need to be done for parents to watch their children play.
Shame on the Foxboro School Committee and athletic department. Way to show the students of Foxboro that when the going gets tough that we should hide in the corner and do nothing. The fact that these athletes have been working their whole lives to get to this point and for most, it will be the last time that play the sports they love.
You people choose to be in the positions you are in to serve the students of Foxboro!
• Thank you to the police and fire department for serving a protecting Foxboro.
• Thank you to all the health care workers serving Foxboro.
• Thank you to all the restaurants that have struggled to stay open and for serving Foxboro.
• Thank you to the grocery stores and pharmacies for doing what is needed to serve Foxboro.
• Thank you to the Foxboro ice complex for doing what is needed to have fans watch safely.
• Shame on the Foxboro school system and Athletic department.
There is a well know phrase used around Foxboro “Do your job.” The leader of the school system and athletic director are not.
Bill Daly, Foxboro