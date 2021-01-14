To the RNC:
Your objections to the 25th amendment or articles of impeachment in the name of unity have fallen on deaf ears.
You see, your party for four years has been actively dividing this nation at the behest of the president. He has lied to the people of the United States over everything from his taxes, COVID-19, his emoluments, the roll out of the vaccines, and the flagrant lies about voter fraud, and all of the Republicans that signed on to the objection of the electoral college certification.
Your actions and inactions have divided this nation. You are the ones responsible for this division. You have pledged your allegiance to a man and forsaken your oath to country. Shame on you all.
To have the nerve and unmitigated gall to stand before us all and ask us to do nothing for the sake of unity is the icing on the cake.
On Wednesday, Jan. 6, your president, his personal lawyer and son placed you all in harms way. Five people were killed and many more injured. Somebody has to pay.
Let’s not be happy that the foot soldiers are being rounded up, but lets charge those in charge, the ones that gave the orders, the ones who have tried to tear this nation in two.
Further, the members that supported the objections after the insurrection should be censured and removed from congress and lose the ability to practice law. They became willful participants in a coup.
Russell Peppard, Foxboro