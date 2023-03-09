To the editor;
We read with interest the letter from Kate Scollins on Feb. 24 suggesting that The Foxboro Community Farm Stand participate in the Healthy Incentives program, which is part of SNAP benefits.
We are heartened to see that Kate is passionate about feeding the food insecure; in fact, it’s been what we have been doing for over 20 years at the farm stand.
Just last year alone, in addition to turning over 100% of the profits of the stand to the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, we provided: 14 drop offs to Foxboro’s Food Pantry, 20 drop offs to Mansfield’s Food Pantry, five drop offs to the Foxboro senior center, three drop offs to veterans in Foxboro, two drop offs to the Foxboro Public Safety building and two drop offs to Foxboro Highway Department workers.
Over 1,200 pounds of produce alone was donated to Foxboro and Mansfield’s Food Pantry in the month of August alone.
For two weeks before the stand opened and three weeks after the stand closed, the stand had fresh produce out for anyone who needed it.
In addition, nine bushels of butternut squash were donated for the Thanksgiving baskets that were created for the town’s veterans.
That is a lot of food!
Unfortunately, we cannot join the program that Kate references, because we cannot accept electronic payments; we only accept cash and checks.
But what we can do, with the community’s help, is grow more food, sell more food, and give away more food.
We are a small but mighty group of volunteers, whose ranks have dwindled over the years. As such, we are only open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the growing season, since we can’t get enough volunteers to help plant, pick and sell.
Foxboro’s “first farmer” Earle Ferguson, 91 years strong, still helps us and we are forever indebted to him for his work, advice and counsel.
We need more help!
Please consider signing up for a shift this summer. It’s fun, you meet great people, and can even work with friends who sign up with you! Teens can fulfill community service hours by working at the stand.
To sign, up, email us at: foxboroughfarmstand@gmail.com
We applaud Kate for her passion, and look forward to welcoming her and her friends as we “Feed Foxboro.”