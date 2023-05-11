Over the last few months, I have read with a mixture of amusement, annoyance and, yes, embarrassment, as the citizens of Foxboro, myself included, have voiced their views regarding the Warrior name and logo. It brings to mind the insight and wisdom of Mary Wollstonecraft, 1759-1797, when she declared “Convince a man against his will, he’s of the same opinion still.” So, no matter the outcome of this debate, it will never be settled in the minds of many of our fellow citizens. Unless ... we come to our senses.
The name and the logo Warrior is ubiquitous, that is, present, appearing and found everywhere, so common, in fact, as to render it meaningless. Why embrace this generic honorific of determination, why make people yawn, when we have a history, both rich and unique.
Are we lacking the courage to tell people who we really are? We’re The Hatters! Foxboro can claim a unique story of female determination, of women who could not vote, who could not inherit property, who had no claim to their own children in a court of law, but women who could make straw hats in their own homes; women who took in boarders to make even more hats; women who caught the attention of male entrepreneurs who gathered them together to form The Union Straw Works; women would made Foxboro the straw hat capital of the entire world.
Why don’t we broadcast this? Is it because it involves women? Is it because feathered war bonnets seem so much more macho and cooler than straw hats? Get over it!
Straw hats put food on the table, built houses, paved roads and started schools in this town. War bonnets never did any of that. Nada! Remember that! Let us go forward as a united citizenry and honor those who really and truly built this town. We are the Foxboro Hatters! And what a delightful, unique, courageous, eye-catching, meaningful logo we can claim — a straw hat!
Jean Schmidt Foxboro