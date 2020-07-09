To the editor:
Since the people of the 4th Congressional District elected Congressman Joseph Kennedy III, he has served with distinction and demonstrated again and again that he can get things done for his constituents and that he is highly respected among his peers in both parties. In the Senate, Kennedy will become a unifier who will promote progressive goals.
One example of Kennedy’s ability to reach across the aisle was in 2018, in Boston, when he organized a bipartisan panel of members of Congress where it was clear that there was mutual respect between Kennedy and the Republican panelists.
Kennedy has become one of the most sought after surrogates in races across the country, raising over $5,000,000 to support candidates who share progressive values. In 2018, he stumped for progressives in 20 states, leading the way to winning back the house for Democratic values.
Kennedy’s is the leadership we most desperately need in this Trump era. We need a senator whose Democratic values will promote the good of all Americans and yet who can work successfully with Republicans to get the job done. We will be voting for Kennedy for U.S. Senate in the primary election on Sept 1.
Dennis and Claire Naughton
Foxboro