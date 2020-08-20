To the editor:
I have never written a letter to the editor on behalf of a candidate running for office. However, we live in unique times with a number of serious issues that need to be collaboratively worked on and addressed.
I urge you to vote for Congressman Joe Kennedy in the Democratic primary for U.S. senator. Joe Kennedy can meet the pressing issues of our society. He will make himself available to the communities that make up Massachusetts and the residents that live in our Commonwealth.
It is my hope that Joe Kennedy can make government work at the federal level for all of us. As an elected official whose job takes him to all 28 communities in Norfolk County, I have been very impressed with Joe Kennedy since he undertook to represent a good portion of Norfolk County as an elected congressman. Joe Kennedy’s decency, compassion, thoughtfulness and record of accomplishment is a solid foundation with which to build upon in years to come.
Please consider voting for Joe Kennedy for U.S. senator.
William O’Donnell