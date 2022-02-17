To the editor:
“Are you better off than you were two years ago?” Invoking Ronald Reagan, this is how retired Col. Julie Hall concluded her speech in front of Foxboro’s Republican Town Committee. The room responded with a resounding, “No!”
Hall is running for Congress in the 4th Congressional District, attempting to unseat one-term Congressman Jake Aucincloss. Auchincloss is completing his first term as one of the most liberal members of Congress, voting with fellow Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, and the other members of “The Squad,” over 95% of the time. And he’s proven to be one of Nancy Pelosi’s most reliable votes.
Touting a traditional conservative platform, she was asked why she was running in traditionally Blue Massachusetts. Her response was simple and straightforward, “Because we can win.”
She discussed her experience in the Air Force, where she spent much of her time in DC dealing with bureaucrats and red tape. Hall also spoke of her time in the trenches working in local government, in Attleboro.
Born in Walpole, Hall is a lifelong Massachusetts resident, other than her time traveling in the military.
Hall spoke of family, and how, as a nation, we are losing the concept of family. She spoke of her own son and daughter-in-law, and how they each served in the military. And she spoke of her grandchild, beaming ear to ear. She said she feared for the future that we are leaving for our children and grandchildren.
Hall is a fighter and eternal optimist, who believes it’s not too late, despite record-breaking inflation, spiking gas prices, supply-side issues, and empty shelves.
Hall pointed out that this election is so important because any seat that switches from blue to red could tip the balance of control back to Republicans and take House Speaker Pelosi into retirement.
This campaign is viable. Hall ran against Auchincloss in 2020 and garnered 39% and over 160,000 votes...more than any other Republican candidate in the district. At the time, Hall was relatively unknown, jumping into the race late, during a pandemic. She now has more name recognition, in an off-year election.
As she put it... “Because we can win.”
Cam Giangrande, Foxboro