To the editor:
I have had the pleasure of knowing Kevin Powers since he joined the Foxboro Founders Day Committee in 2016. In his role as a volunteer, committee member, and now as an officer and committee secretary, Powers has shown his love, dedication, and appreciation for our unique town.
I have witnessed, first hand, Power’s strong work ethic, reliability and genuine love for the town. His wisdom, thoughtful, logical reasoning, attention to detail have already helped this town in all his volunteering endeavors. The board of recreation, advisory committee and Friends of Camp St. Augustine, just to name a few.
Powers respects and values our town and is committed to helping Foxboro remain a viable home to all of our community, including those who have struggled most with the increased cost of living in recent years. His work experience as a local attorney, experience as a long term resident and the aforementioned experience with town organizations leave him uniquely qualified to lead us toward the future challenges we face.
Scott O’Donnell, Foxboro