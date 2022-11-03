To the editor:
I like to know who the person is deep down and what they stand for before I vote. That’s why I wholeheartedly support incumbent state Senator Paul Feeney.
He has been a full-time senator and is always available to his constituents. He holds office hours regularly, and I’ve seen first-hand how hard he works to help people who need assistance.
I’ve seen him speak about fighting for working people and have been inspired by his passion on issues and knowledge of legislation and balanced budgets. His Republican challenger is brand new to the district, and doesn’t appear to support women’s reproductive rights, which is a top issue for me.
The “Workers Party” candidate is an extremist whose social media page is full of strange and unsettling material.
With two extremes, this one is easy. I’m voting for the reliable incumbent, Paul Feeney.
Deborah Snyder Mansfield