To the editor:
I am writing in support of Richard Pearson’s re-election to the Foxboro School Committee.
Having served with Richard for the last three years, I have seen firsthand his dedication and commitment to meeting the needs of all learners within Foxboro public schools. I am confident that Richard will focus on continued progress and improvement of our school system, particularly in the areas of diversity and inclusion and social and emotional well-being.
Richard has provided excellent leadership as chair of the school committee for the last several months during the pandemic, and has helped guide the school system through extremely challenging times.
Richard’s experience in education as a teacher, administrator, and with the MIAA, is of great value to the committee. A lifelong resident of Foxboro, he understands our community and is passionate about giving back to our town. Foxboro is fortunate that Richard has chosen to run for a second term. He will have my vote on May 3.
Tina Belanger, Foxboro