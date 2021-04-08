To the editor:
I would like to thank all three candidates running for school committee. It is great for the town to have a choice of willing individuals, and all three bring various attributes to the race.
It is my pleasure to submit my endorsement for current committee chairman Richard Pearson. As a nine year member of the committee myself, and four time chairman, I know firsthand the value of a steady and thoughtful leader at the helm.
Rich brings a unique set of educational experiences to the role, both in Foxboro and across the state. He also has a very collaborative style, interested in hearing other’s opinions and knowing when to leave decision-making to our exceptional school leaders. He is an asset to the committee, and his willingness to run for reelection is our benefit.
Please join me in extending Richard Pearson’s service to the Foxboro School Committee. Thank you.
Bruce Gardner, Foxboro