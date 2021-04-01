To the editor:
Sarah LiDonni is inclusive and has the decision-making perspective to account for all stakeholders. She has immense fiscal and educational knowledge necessary for school committee and her family is vested in meeting the demands of students.
She implements high educational standards via collaborative leadership as demonstrated through her work with schools.
Sarah fosters accountability, effective communication and efficiency of educational time-on-learning and organizational calendaring.
She represents all individuals and markets Foxboro’s attributes thereby positively impacting all residents. The collective WE need to make decisions that are student-driven and community-orientated just as she did with planning to have students back in the classroom.
With over 17 years as a high school math/science teacher, principal/educational leader, and currently as a curriculum design and educational specialist; my vote is for a collaborative, inclusive, effective, real leader like Sarah LiDonni.
S. J. Pragluski Walsh,, Shrewsbury