To the editor:
I am endorsing Sarah LiDonni for Foxboro School Committee. Sarah is an outstanding parent volunteer experienced with the Foxboro Public Schools through her dedication to the Igo PTO, the elementary BIT auction and, most recently, as president of the Ahern PAC.
Sarah first began making her contribution to the Foxboro Public Schools when her daughter attended the Igo Elementary School. She volunteered at school events and re-engineered the BIT (Burrell, Igo and Taylor) auction to enable further collaboration among the three elementary schools as well as to incorporate the auction to an online platform, which enhanced the auction and resulted in one of the most successful BIT auctions at the time.
However, her work did not end when her daughter completed elementary school. She continued her tireless effort by volunteering at the Ahern Middle School. She became the president of the Ahern PAC (Parent Advisory Committee). In this role she increased fundraising by instituting new ways to coordinate parent and student involvement in getting donations. She worked with parent volunteers to begin and annual “Warrior Walk” at the Ahern. This was so successful that the Ahern PAC was able to pay for the cost of all Ahern field trips -- including bus transportation -- for the following school year.
Now, as Sarah’s daughter is completing her years at the Ahern Middle School, Sarah is looking for her next opportunity to benefit both the students and families of the Foxboro Public Schools.
I realize it takes more than a great volunteer to contribute and be an integral part of the school committee. It also requires determination, the fortitude to make tough decisions, insight into what can be done to improve our schools all combined with the diplomacy required to make and communicate these decisions. Sarah has all these qualities.
Her volunteer experience shows her dedication to the Foxboro Public Schools. Her determination, ability to take parents’ concerns into the decision-making process, as well as her amazing talent to synthesize all aspects of a decision and communicate this is such a caring way makes her an outstanding candidate for the school committee.
After such a difficult year in a hybrid learning model, we need a candidate who has gone through this unbelievable year first-hand and can take this experience and combine it with her familiarity with the schools to make a great school committee member.
I am privileged to have volunteered with Sarah at many school events and I highly endorse her for this next step in her commitment to Foxboro. Please join me in voting for Sarah LiDonni for Foxboro Public Schools Committee member on May 3.
Jean Smolinsky O’Bryant, Foxboro