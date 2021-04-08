To the editor:
I’ve known Sarah since 1999 when we worked together. She is a master at earning people’s trust, serving customer and business financial interests.
Her passion for all she does makes her shine, bringing out the best in others. She is good at what she does—always figuring out how to resolve issues in the best way. Sarah is never afraid to do more than her job to benefit all.
From Sarah, I learned valuable lessons that guided me in challenging situations I faced with my special needs son.
While caring for her own children, Sarah was involved in activities for the good of all, acting on her desire to make things happen rather than watching from the sideline.
Please support Sarah LiDonni for school committee to help lead the town’s schools in this challenging environment.
She will work collaboratively to see our schools be the very best.
Christine Miskinis, Foxboro