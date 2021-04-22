Hello, my name is Olivia LiDonni and I am writing in support of Sarah LiDonni for school committee. You may know Sarah as the president of the PAC or your child’s room mom, but to me Sarah is my mom.
I met Sarah when I was 3 years old, and although I am not biologically hers, she has raised me and cherished me as one of her own. I moved to Foxboro full time when I was 16 years old. I was a junior in high school, I barely knew anyone here, and I was petrified. I wish I could say that after my first day at Foxboro High everything went smoothly and we never faced any more issues.
Unfortunately, the next two years were some of the hardest years of my life. There were many times where I wanted to give up or drop out, but Sarah was by my side encouraging me every step of the way. Giving up is simply not in Sarah’s vocabulary! She was at the school almost everyday meeting with my guidance counselor trying to figure out the best plan of action to get me on track, and how to get me through this.
As a very angsty teenager I did not appreciate it then, but as a 25-year-old woman, I can confidently say I would not be who I am today without Sarah LiDonni.
I could go on and on about her experience with the PAC and how she was the co-chair for the BIT, which basically took over our entire house for months, but at the end of the day she’s our mom. She is willing to go that extra mile for everyone, she is strong and courageous, and she will work extremely hard to ensure that every child in Foxboro Public Schools has a safe and welcoming environment to learn in. It’s just who she is.
Olivia LiDonni, Foxboro