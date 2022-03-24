To the editor:
Sympathies to residents of South Walpole and Norfolk, who are encountering what Foxboro residents have faced for many years: The Kraft Group never saw a grove of trees, an iconic, historic house, or a neighborhood that it didn’t covet as a parking lot. (“Kraft Group, neighbors clash,” Foxboro Reporter, March 17, 2022, A1-A2). At an Foxboro High School Class reunion a couple decades ago, a classmate who had been living out of state, asked pointedly about Foxboro generally, “Where are all the trees?” Had he returned a few years later, he would have been stunned to see his boyhood home gone and the woods we played in as kids replaced by a huge visual gap on Pierce Street, with light towers rising above an “off-site” Kraft Group parking lot nowhere near Gillette Stadium.
“So they paved paradise / And put up a parking lot.” With apologies to Joni Mitchell—in the present situation there’s a greater irony than parking lots begetting parking lots. Now the Kraft Group is tearing up a perfectly useful parking lot to put up a massive new business complex, and needs more parking spaces to replace the ones built over.
Wes Mott, Oak Bluffs